WATCH: PA’s Abbas calls Trump’s relocation plan a distraction from the genocide happening in Gaza

In a February 15, 2025, address at the African Union Summit, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas forcefully rejected President Trump’s Gaza relocation plan, insisting that the only place Palestinians would ever relocate to is the villages they were ‘kicked out’ of during the Nakba.



