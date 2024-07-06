WATCH: Rocket hits home in northern city Kiryat Shmona, 2 soldiers wounded July 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rocket-hits-home-in-northern-city-kiryat-shmona-2-soldiers-wounded/ Email Print Hezbollah fired rockets into the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, hitting a home; 2 soldiers were injured. הירי לצפון: פגיעה ישירה בבית בקריית שמונה, נפילות בשטח פתוח בשלומי | תיעוד (אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/mbl8ghRpRz— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 5, 2024 Hezbollah rocketsIDFKiryat Shmona