WATCH: Rubio slams ‘radical Iranian clerics’ as the main problem in the Middle East October 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rubio-slams-radical-iranian-clerics-as-the-main-problem-in-the-middle-east/ Email Print Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s radical Islamic clerics the main problem in the Middle East, arguing the Palestinian issue and others would be easier to solve without them. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-19-11-16-34.mp4 IranMarco RubioPalestineterorrism