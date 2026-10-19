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WATCH: Rubio slams ‘radical Iranian clerics’ as the main problem in the Middle East

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Iran’s radical Islamic clerics the main problem in the Middle East, arguing the Palestinian issue and others would be easier to solve without them.

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