WATCH: Spanish EU parliament member calls for countries to apologize to Israel over UNRWA funding October 13, 2024

Jorge Martín Frías, a Spanish member of the European Parliament, called on member nations to take three steps regarding UNRWA: apologize to Israel for funding the organization, place UNRWA on a terror list immediately, and audit all EU funds given to UNRWA.Breaking: A Spanish Member of the European Parliament demanded the EU do 3 things regarding UNRWA:1. Apologize to Israel for funding UNRWA2. Terror-list UNRWA immediately3. Audit of all EU funds given to UNRWA pic.twitter.com/F6O1ZUofAo— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 11, 2024