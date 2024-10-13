WATCH: Spanish EU parliament member calls for countries to apologize to Israel over UNRWA funding

Jorge Martín Frías, a Spanish member of the European Parliament, called on member nations to take three steps regarding UNRWA: apologize to Israel for funding the organization, place UNRWA on a terror list immediately, and audit all EU funds given to UNRWA.

