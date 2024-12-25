WATCH: The world’s oldest menorah December 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-worlds-oldest-menorah/ Email Print The world’s oldest menorah, discovered during a house renovation in Jerusalem, is 2,700 years old, valued at over 1 million dollars, and housed in the Living Torah Museum in Brooklyn, New York.The world’s oldest Chanukah Menorah is 2100 years old and worth over $1 Million.It was discovered in Israel, the indigenous land of the Jewish people.Happy Chanukah. pic.twitter.com/9IKEsUCGXs— The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 25, 2024 artifactJerusalemmenorah