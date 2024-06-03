WATCH: Thousands of New York Jews march in Celebrate Israel Parade

Refreshing to see.

— No one burning the American flag

— No one replacing a hanging US flag with another

— No one covering their face

— No one destroying property

— No one attacking someone who disagrees

Just kind, proud, respectful people.pic.twitter.com/RGz45WzlBv

— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 3, 2024