WATCH: Thousands of New York Jews march in Celebrate Israel Parade June 3, 2024

NYC Mayor Adams and Israeli Eurovision star Eden Golan made guest appearances at the parade, marking the largest gathering of Jews in New York since Oct. 7th. Refreshing to see.— No one burning the American flag— No one replacing a hanging US flag with another — No one covering their face— No one destroying property — No one attacking someone who disagreesJust kind, proud, respectful people.pic.twitter.com/RGz45WzlBv — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 3, 2024 NYC Mayor Eric Adams at the Celebrate Israel parade on 5th Ave:"Our message is extremely clear: destroy Hamas, bring home the hostages. let's bring peace so we don't lose lives of innocent people. "Today you're seeing solidarity. The loudest is not the majority in the city." pic.twitter.com/QDL3CmB4XG— Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 2, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-02-at-23.40.31_ccae7095.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WhatsApp-Video-2024-06-02-at-23.32.02_17b03bf6.mp4