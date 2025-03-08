WATCH: Trump says Israeli hostages didn’t encounter one nice person while in Gaza

While speaking to the press in the Oval Office, President Trump recounted asking the Israeli hostages who visited recently whether they met anyone in Gaza who was nice and offered to help, to which they firmly responded, ‘No.’

Breaking — President Trump on Palestinian civilians: “The Israeli hostages told me that out of hundreds of Palestinians they met in Gaza, they didn’t come across a single person that was kind to them. The opposite, they were slapped and punched.” pic.twitter.com/dme2Lw2MHN — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 7, 2025