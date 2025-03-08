Search

WATCH: Trump says Israeli hostages didn’t encounter one nice person while in Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-says-hostages-didnt-encounter-one-nice-person-while-in-gaza/
Email Print

While speaking to the press in the Oval Office, President Trump recounted asking the Israeli hostages who visited recently whether they met anyone in Gaza who was nice and offered to help, to which they firmly responded, ‘No.’

>