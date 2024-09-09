‘We are one people’: Montreal Jews, allies hold ‘March for Jerusalem’

Thousands of Jews gather in Montreal for the 'March for Jerusalem.' (Twitter Screenshot)

By Amelie Botbol, JNS

Thousands of Montreal Jews and allies marched on Sunday wearing the blue and white colors of the State of Israel, in a show of support that included a call for the release of the 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

More than 10,000 people registered at $18 a head to take part in the March for Jerusalem, with organizers estimating almost double that showed up to Hampstead Park, where the 5-km. procession began.

“The Jews of the Diaspora strengthen the Jews of Israel, and the Jews of Israel strengthen the Jews of the Diaspora,” Federation CJA’s President and CEO Yair Szlak told JNS at the march.

“We are one people, we will always be one people and we need to make sure that we stay united because together we will win. Together we will be stronger and resilient. Am Yisrael Chai,” he said.

Participants marched enthusiastically through the streets of Hampstead, a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, before passing through busy main city thoroughfares, all the while being cheered on by those who witnessed the masses from balconies and windows in their homes.

“Those who are trying to intimidate us—we will not hide. We are proud to be Canadian, proud to be Jewish and proud of our relationship with Israel,” Szlak said.

“We wear our kipot, our Magen Davids. We put our mezuzahs on our doors and we are proud of it.

“This is to celebrate Jewish life, celebrate Israel, show our support for our hostages, our soldiers, the country, and launch our annual campaign,” he added.

Every year, Federation CJA raises $45 million for the local community and the Jewish state.

This year, the organization aims to raise $105 million to bolster security amid the growing tide of antisemitism.

In the aftermath of the Hamas-led Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 people in Israel, anti-Jewish hate crimes skyrocketed across Canada.

Ahead of the march, participants gathered at the BringThemHome Montreal booth to pick up posters of the hostages and buy cookies emblazoned with yellow ribbons for the captives, the proceeds of are being donated to Israeli causes.

At the booth, JNS met Eric Hazan, whose cousin Omer Shem Tov was kidnapped from the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7 and is still be held in Gaza.

“The past months, nearly the past year now, have been an absolute disaster for our family. We are all entirely focused on campaigning for the release of Omer and the rest of the hostages. We are very anxious and fearful for them, especially after the execution of six hostages last week, but we remain hopeful,” Hazan said.

“Seeing all these people gathered here to support us is incredibly important. I truly hope this message of solidarity reaches the rest of the families back in Israel. They are not alone and everyone is here for them,” he added.

In this respect, 40 members of the Christians for Israel group marched alongside members of the Jewish community.

“We have a deep love for the Jewish people and for Israel. It’s horrible what is happening, a lot of injustice, and we want to show our support,” Benjamin, 36, a member of the group, told JNS. “Israel is God’s chosen people, the apple of God’s eye.”

At the event, JNS met Israeli expats and tourists including Yael, 38, from Rishon Letzion, who was in Montreal for work.

She felt compelled to video-call her children back in Israel for them to see the love and support in real-time.

“It is very surprising and extremely emotional to see so many people gathered here in support of our country, the hostages and everything happening around us,” Yael told JNS.

“It’s very hard to be away from home, being away from the country one can feel cut off. But at this moment, I feel at home here and it warms my heart,” she said.

The march culminated in a festival featuring 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Israeli representative Eden Golan, American social media influencer and activist Montana Tucker, London-born Israeli activist Jonny Daniels and peace activist Loay Alshareef from the United Arab Emirates.

“To have thousands of people marching for Israel in unity, Jews but also all kinds of other religions and people from all different walks of life, is inspiring. I hope the whole world will see this and follow the model,” Tucker told JNS.

“I hope people back in Israel know that they are not alone, that they have people around the world. I love Israel with all my heart. It is my second home, and I hope Israelis know how supported they are,” she said.

A selection of kosher restaurants provided pizza and hot dogs.

Visitors could also purchase dog tags in support of the families of hostages, and Federation CJA sweatshirts with the words ‘Love’ and ‘Strength’ printed on them.

Among the speakers were former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Irwin Cotler and Consul General of Israel in Montreal Paul Hirschson.

“It’s the biggest Jewish community event since I have been in Montreal and I was not going to miss it,” Hirschson told JNS.

“ I am amazed at how many people are here despite the cloudy weather. The Montreal Jewish community has always been standing in partnership with Israel. There is a lot of antisemitism but it doesn’t intimidate anybody and it will not frighten any of us,” he said.