Actor offers blistering response to ‘Free Palestine’ congressman

‘7 days in Judea and Samaria on me’ – Actor Michael Rapaport offers to fly Squad members and vocal Israel critics Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush to Ramallah.

By World Israel News Staff

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport took aim last week at a pair of outgoing members of Congress and outspoken critics of Israel, suggesting the two visit the Palestinian Authority in person.

On Friday, Rapaport took to X in response to statements on the House floor by New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush.

Both Bush and Bowman lost their Democratic primary elections this year, after facing criticism over their stances on Israel.

“Free Palestine, free the Bronx, and free all marginalized people,” Bowman said, joined by Bush, during a House address last Thursday, in a video clip posted by Rapaport.

“Since Jamaal Bowman [and] Cori Bush are now unemployed & sooooo interested in and fascinated by Gaza, I’m offering to fly them to ISRAEL & have a SUV drop them off in RAMALLAH,” Rapaport wrote.

“7 Days in Judea Samaria on Me. I will add $150 a day per diem. You guys down?”

Comedian and podcaster Dave Rubin responded to Rapaport’s tweet, writing: “I will throw in 20K if they wear a sign that says JEW on their shirt while visiting…”

Bowman expressed outrage over the tweet, calling Rapaport a “clown” and a “culture vulture.”

“Behold culture vulture Michael Rapaport. We let him in and he represents nothing that Hip Hop stands for. A clown of epic porportions [sic].”

“Is this some sort of threat? I’ve been to Ramallah. Hebron as well. Why don’t you take a trip with Encounter or Breaking the Silence Israel so you might learn something. You won’t because you embody fake Twitter gangsta blowhard shit. Do the knowledge clown show. Educate yourself.”