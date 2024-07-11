Wartime Aliyah: American immigration to Israel up significantly after October 7th

Despite ongoing war, thousands of North Americans are immigrating to Israel, with a 76% increase in new immigration requests.

By World Israel News Staff

Thousands of new Jews from North America are expected to immigrate to Israel this summer, amid a significant rise in aliyah to the Jewish state since October 7th, despite the ongoing war with Hamas and violence on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Two-thousand Olim, or new immigrants, are set to arrive on 14 summer Aliyah group flights from June through September, with 60 newcomers touching down at Ben Gurion Airport Tuesday morning.

The group flights have been organized by Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA

In addition to the expected wave of new OIim this coming summer, nearly 1,800 North Americans have made Aliyah since October 7th.

Nefesh B’Nefesh has also reported a substantial increase in requests to open Aliyah files since the onset of the war, with approximately 10,300 requests received – an astounding 76% increase compared to the same period last year.

This surge reflects the growing interest in Aliyah, driven primarily by Zionist ideals and expressions of solidarity with the Jewish State, with 47% of applicants citing this as their main motivation.

Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration is closely monitoring this data, with Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Ofir Sofer leading discussions to ensure effective preparation for the integration of these Olim.

On board today’s Aliyah group flight, which departed from New York, were 60 Olim from 10 different states and provinces across the U.S. and Canada, ranging in age from a 2-month-old infant to a 79-year-old senior.

The Olim plan to establish their new homes in various cities throughout Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Holon, Kfar Tavor, Harish, Ra’anana, Modi’in, Ramat Beit Shemesh and more. They were accompanied by dedicated representatives who will help guide them throughout their journey.

These new Olim will also receive a range of benefits created and worked on by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration under Minister Sofer’s policies. These benefits include rent assistance in national priority areas, community support, enhanced Hebrew language studies both in person and online, significant discounts on purchase taxes, and more.

During the remainder of the summer, Olim from New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Connecticut, Arizona, California, Nevada, Missouri, Florida, and Georgia are expected to make their way to Israel. This diverse group will include medical professionals, Lone Soldiers, National Service volunteers, young professionals, and numerous young families.

“We warmly welcome the many Olim who have decided to make Aliyah at this time,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer.

“This is a choice of Jews from around the world, and especially from the U.S., to move to Israel as part of the greater Jewish story. We have worked extensively, over the last year, on numerous important programs which will assist Olim better integrate into Israel and plan to continue to make the Aliyah process as accessible as possible and enable many more Jews to come to the State of Israel.”

“We eagerly anticipate welcoming hundreds of new Olim who, in the face of the current uncertainty, are arriving with unwavering determination to fulfill their dreams of making Israel their home,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

“It is inspiring to see so many impassioned Olim embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives, and we are ever present to provide unwavering support and guidance to ensure their smooth integration into Israeli society.”

“Thousands of families of Olim have made Aliyah since October 7th. These newcomers are symbols of hope and the future, the promise of growth and prosperity,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Maj-Gen (res.) Doron Almog.

“Together with them, we will build a stronger and more powerful State of Israel. Every new flight of Olim arriving in Israel, continues to build the vision of the ingathering of exiles, adding new strength to the State of Israel, ‘the one and only miracle.’ The families and young Olim who are arriving today in the midst of the war are a living example of unconditional love for the State of Israel. We embrace and welcome them with excitement and love.”