Arab-Israeli arrested over bombing plot

37-year-old Arab-Israeli man from northern Israel prepared bomb belt and pipe bombs for bombing attacks against Israelis.

By World Israel News Staff

An Arab man with Israeli citizenship was arrested recently, after he plotted to carry out bombing attacks against Israeli targets.

In a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Northern District Central Unit of the Israel Police, Mahmoud Hassan Mohammed Boushkar, a 37-year-old resident of Kabul (a town in northern Israel), was arrested by the Border Police undercover unit.

Boushkar, whose father is originally from Judea and Samaria, is accused of planning and preparing for terror attacks in Israel.

According to the investigation by Shin Bet and the police, Boushkar consumed materials related to the production of explosives and purchased equipment and substances to conduct experiments.

These included the production of TATP explosives and the creation of a pipe bomb. He allegedly planned to construct an explosive belt for potential attacks within Israel.

Further findings revealed that Boushkar attempted to recruit two individuals to assist him in advancing his activities, though these efforts were unsuccessful.

The investigation highlighted that Boushkar was inspired by the “Guardian of the Walls” conflict in May 2021 and the ongoing war, which motivated him to pursue terrorist activities.

During the investigation, authorities seized a firearm, ammunition, and various materials and tools used for bomb-making.

On January 9, 2025, the Haifa District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against Boushkar in the Haifa District Court.

The Shin Bet and Israel Police emphasized their commitment to preventing any involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that threaten national security. They vowed to use all available means to neutralize such threats and ensure that those involved face the full weight of the law.