Biden offers $400M more to terrorists in Israel

The only thing protecting Hamas is the Biden administration.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

In a poll from last year, the Muslim occupiers in West Bank and Gaza gave Hamas a 76% rating. Islamic Jihad was at 84%. The UN was at only 9%. And America was at 0%.

Maybe the latest $400 million check will turn things around.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced an additional $404 million in new aid to Palestinians, while attending the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” Conference in Jordan on Tuesday. This is in addition to “the more than $1.8 billion in development, economic, and humanitarian aid that the United States has provided since 2021”, as “the largest single country provider of assistance for Palestinians,” Blinken noted. In this speech, Blinken said that the only thing that stands in the way of the hostage release and ceasefire deal happening is Hamas.

And the only thing that stands in the way of Hamas being defeated and the hostages released is the Biden administration.

Apart from a $400 million check, Blinken doubled down on the proposal to save Hamas.

“In its first six weeks, the proposal would provide for a full ceasefire; the pull-back of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza; the release of a number of hostages – including women, the elderly, and wounded; a dramatic surge in aid deliveries; the return of civilians to their homes or neighborhoods in all parts of Gaza. And it would also initiate negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire.”

So Israel withdraws and allows Hamas to reclaim control over Gaza in exchange for a few hostages.

And Hamas should not require much convincing. After all, the proposal is nearly identical to the one Hamas itself proposed on May the 6th.

Apart from $400 million, Blinken is, by his own admission, peddling Hamas’ own proposal.

