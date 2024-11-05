Black Lives Matter activist declares he will vote for Trump

‘For so long, we’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party – for no reason.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On the eve of the US presidential election, a Black Lives Matter activist declared he was casting his vote for Donald Trump.

Black Lives Matter [BLM] Rhode Island co-founder Mark Fisher shared his views on the upcoming election with the New York Post.

Fisher questioned the commonly held assumption that Black voters will favor Democrats.

Although the Democratic Party traditionally relies on the Black vote, Black Americans have not “received anything in return” for their support, said Fisher.

He added that the Democratic Party has failed to solve “abysmal” poverty and crime an “failing” education system in Black communities.

“For so long, we’ve just been blindly loyal to the Democrat Party – for no reason,” Fisher told The New York Post.

“They have given us no reason to have such loyalty – to maintain such loyalty – to them,” he added.

Although, as a “lifelong Democrat,” Fisher admits that he voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, he adds that he regrets the decision.

Fisher first began supporting Donald Trump in November 2023 and declared, “The Democratic Party is not for us.”

When asked about the Democratic Presidential candidate, Fisher said, “Kamala Harris would use anything to her advantage.”

He added, “I definitely would not be supporting Kamala Harris. If she ever got anywhere close to power, it would be a disaster for this country.”

Fisher has seen pushback for his support of Donald Trump from within BLM, with national BLM organization and the BLM Rhode Island PAC calling him an “imposter” and saying his political statements are a “publicity stunt.”

Fisher is a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, a separate organization from BLM Rhode Island PAC.

As head of BLM Rhode Island three years ago, Fisher demanded that Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse cut ties with an exclusive all-white Newport Beach club.