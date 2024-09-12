Canada blocks $60 million arms sale to Israel

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2024. (Shutterstock)

In 2022 alone, Canada exported $21 million worth of military equipment to Israel.

By Jewish Breaking News

Canada has announced the immediate suspension of 30 arms shipments to Israel, citing concerns over alleged ‘genocide’ in Gaza.

“Our policy is clear: We will not have any form of arms or parts of arms be sent to Gaza. Period,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said at the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C.

“How they’re being sent and where they’re being sent is irrelevant.”

The suspension extends beyond just Canadian companies. A Quebec-based subsidiary of Virginia’s General Dynamics had been tapped to produce explosive mortar cartridges for Israel in a $61.1 million deal orchestrated by the US government last month.

This means, not only will Israel not be receiving these vital pieces of ammunition to defend herself from annihilation, all permits approved before January 8 when Canada initially announced a halt on arms sales to Israel, will now be reviewed.

Up until Tuesday’s announcement, Canada had an estimated maximum of $136 million in approved Israeli military permits.

In fact, Israel has historically been one of the top recipients of Canadian arms exports. In 2022 alone, Canada exported $21 million worth of military equipment to Israel.

According to CBC News, the National Council of Canadian Muslims is behind the grassroots movement to leave the Jewish State defenseless, claiming Israel has a ‘well-documented pattern of human-rights violations’ in Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

“Over the last few weeks alone, Israel attacked at least seven schools. They add to the long list of schools, hospitals, refugee camps, and places of worship hit since October, many of these crowded with displaced civilians sheltering from the violence,” a joint letter by the Arab lobbying organization reads.

“Canada is prohibited from exporting arms if those transfers would be used to commit serious crimes under international law, including disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks.”