Congressional report declares Biden guilty of ‘impeachable conduct’

292-page report by Republican-led House committees says there is evidence pointing to pattern of President Biden ‘abusing’ his office to enrich himself and the Biden family.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden “abused” his position in office for personal gain, a report drafted by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives has found, determining that there grounds to impeach the president.

On Monday, Fox News reported that it has obtained a copy of the 292-page report drawn up by the House Oversight Committee, the House Judiciary Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, showing evidence that the president committed offenses worthy of impeachment.

The report is the result of an investigation led by House Republicans, after the House of Representatives green-lighted an impeachment probe last December.

Focusing on the president’s business dealings, the report claims that it found “overwhelming evidence” that Biden “abused his office” and “defrauded the United States to enrich his family,” and accused members of the Biden family and their business associates of conspiring to peddle influence with Joe Biden.

House Republicans accused Biden, members of his family, and business partners of orchestrating a “conspiracy to monetize his office of public trust to enrich his family.”

According to the report, Biden and his family were paid over $27 million from abroad over the last decade, beginning during Biden’s term as vice president.

In addition, Biden’s relatives used his position within the Democratic party and as vice president to receive de facto gifts totaling over $8 million, in the form of loans which were never repaid “and the paperwork supporting many of the loans does not exist and has not been produced to the committees.”

Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was heavily involved in the conspiracy, the House Republican report alleges, but emphasizes that Biden himself “actively participated in his conspiracy.”

While Hunter Biden’s business dealings have for years drawn claims of corruption, leading to a December 2023 grand jury indictment for tax evasion and fraud, Democrats have sought to distance the president from his son’s legal woes, denying claims the elder Biden was directly linked to Hunter’s financial affairs.

However, the House report emphasized that then-Vice President Biden attended a 2014 dinner held for Hunter Biden alongside Russian businesswoman Yelena Baturina.

Afterwards, Baturina transferred $3.5 million to Hunter through his firm, Rosemont Seneca Thornton.

Then-Vice President Biden also attended multiple other dinners with Baturina in 2014 and 2015.