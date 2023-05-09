Defense Minister warns Israeli mayors to prepare for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Gaza

Following targeted killing of three senior Islamic Jihad terrorists, Gallant warns that Israel may face sustained conflict with Gaza in the immediate future.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

During a briefing for mayors of communities near the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the municipal leaders to be prepared for a “prolonged campaign” against the Palestinian terror groups.

“We must be prepared for any scenario, including a prolonged campaign with an extended range of fire,” Gallant said, according to remarks provided by the Defense Ministry.

“It is very important that the citizens, under your leadership, be disciplined, attentive, and listen to life-saving instructions. The IDF and the security forces are prepared with all means and on all fronts,” he said.

Gallant added, “The defense establishment will provide whatever assistance is required. I instructed the professionals to be in continuous contact with you and take care of everything required for the needs of the residents. You have our full support.”

Israel launched surprise air strikes on Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets, including killing three of the terror group’s senior figures on early Tuesday morning. Military positions belonging to Islamic Jihad were struck, including a rocket factory and a facility which produced concrete components for terror tunnels, the IDF said.

Bracing for rocket fire, Israeli authorities instructed residents living within 40 km (25 miles) of Gaza to remain near shelters. Residents were also ordered not to hold outdoor gatherings, overshadowing the festive Lag B’Omer holiday.

Amid concerns of sniper and anti-tank fire from Gaza, the military closed access to roads in the immediate vicinity of the Strip and the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings between Israel and Gaza are closed.

Israeli Railways announced that train service between the Negev town of Netivot and the coastal city of Ashkelon was suspended and the Sderot station will remain closed.