‘Don’t lose hope, fight the regime’ – Netanyahu to Iranians

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the Iranian people to overthrow the Islamic Regime in an English-language statement video on Tuesday evening.

“Yet there’s one thing Khamenei’s regime fears more than Israel. You know what it is? It’s you — the people of Iran. That’s why they spend so much time and money trying to crush your hopes and curb your dreams,” Netanyahu said, referencing protests to overthrow the Islamic government that were brutally suppressed by Iranian authorities.

While speaking, Netanyahu used the Farsi phrase “zan, zandegi, azadi” (women, life, freedom) – a common refrain during the demonstrations.

“The regime wants to destroy your future as they seek to destroy our state. Well, we won’t let that happen. I have no doubt that one day in a free Iran, Israelis and Iranians will build together a future of prosperity and peace,” he said.

A special message from me to the Iranian people: there’s one thing Khamenei’s regime fears more than Israel. It’s you — the people of Iran. Don’t lose hope. پیام ویژه‌ای از من برای مردم ایران: یک چیز هست که رژیم خامنه‌ای بیش از اسرائیل از آن می‌ترسد. آن شما هستید — مردم ایران.… pic.twitter.com/iADxSjNXCs — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 12, 2024

“‎‏That is the future Israel deserves. That is the future Iran deserves. Together, let us turn this beautiful dream into a reality.”

Netanyahu said that Iran’s October 1st attack on Israel had caused “marginal damage” to the Jewish State, but cost Tehran billions of dollars.

The premier noted that those funds could have been spent on infrastructure improvements, education, healthcare, and other initiatives that would have benefited the Iranian people.

Netanyahu hinted that another attack by Iran against Israel would result in a counter-attack that would cost Tehran dearly, in what may be a reference to Israel potentially striking Iranian oil assets.

Iran’s rulers “obsess about destroying Israel, rather than about building Iran. What a shame,” Netanyahu said.

“Another attack on Israel would simply cripple Iran’s economy. It would rob you of many more billions of dollars.”

He stressed that Iran adopting a democratic, non-Islamic form of government is possible.

‎‏”Imagine how your children’s lives would look if billions of dollars were invested in them instead of being wasted on wars that can’t be won. They would receive world-class education. You would receive beautiful roads. Advanced hospitals. Clean water,” Netanyahu said.

“You know, Israel has the world’s most advanced desalination system and we’d be happy to help rebuild Iran’s collapsing water infrastructure. These and so many other things are the things that you could have.”