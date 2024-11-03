Germany proposes sanctions for anti-Israel BDS movement

New law pushed by German government would bar all state funding for pro-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions organizations as part of the larger fight against antisemitism.

By World Israel News Staff

The German government is moving forward with legislation aimed at combating antisemitism which would also impose sanctions on organizations promoting the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, barring them from receiving state funding of any kind.

The bill, which is part of a larger legislative effort against antisemitism in Germany, is to be taken up by the Bundestag on November 9th, during the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

While Germany has passed a number of laws and drafted national policies in recent years targeting antisemitism, including a 2021 amendment to Section 130 of the federal criminal code, the new proposal, dubbed “Never Again Is Now: Protecting, Preserving, and Strengthening Jewish Life in Germany,” is being pushed to close loopholes in existing regulations.

“The fight against antisemitism is a mutual goal of all democratic parties,” parties from Germany’s ruling coalition said in a joint statement.

Under the existing legal code, state funds could still reach individuals or organizations promoting the BDS movement agenda or otherwise challenging Israel’s right to exist.

“Projects or organizations that spread antisemitism, question Israel’s right to exist, call for a boycott of Israel, or support the BDS will no longer receive financial support,” the bill reads in part.

The bill cites the rise in antisemitism on both the far-right and the far-left, and among the country’s Muslim migrant population after Hamas’ October 7th invasion of Israel.

To combat this increase in anti-Jewish bigotry, the legislation calls for Germany to recognize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.

The proposed legislation has the backing of the ruling Social Democratic Party, the Greens, and the Free Democrats, along with the Christian Democrats, who head the Opposition.