Hamas deal puts U.S. boots on the ground

Displaced Palestinians make their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip via Salah al-Din Road on January 28, 2025. (Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90)

No matter how they’re disguised, American boots are back on the ground and the lives of American soldiers are being risked in a nation building project to create a terror state.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

American soldiers are headed to Gaza.

They’re not there to fight Islamic terrorists, but to secure the disastrous Biden deal that saved Hamas by monitoring and inspecting the Gazans traveling across the ‘Netzarim corridor’.

One of the companies is UG Solutions founded by a former Special Forces veteran which hires US military vets to provide security. Hiring veterans as contractors became a common practice during the War on Terror because it allowed politicians to avoid accountability for US casualties.

Hundreds of Americans were killed working as contractors in Iraq including, in one of the most infamous incidents in the war, when four ex-Special Forces contractors working for Blackwater had their bodies dragged through the streets, were beaten, hacked and hung from a bridge while the Arab Muslim mobs of men, women and children cheered.

The scene played out again in Benghazi when two former Navy SEALS working as CIA contractors were murdered.

How soon until it plays out in Gaza?

Bringing in veterans as contractors has been a longtime way to disguise ‘boots on the ground.’ But the men in those boots are still veterans who believe they’re serving their country. And when they die, it’s Americans dying to carry out the policies of their Commander in Chief.

Gaza is every bit as dangerous as Fallujah, Iraq or Benghazi, Libya. One American soldier already died in Biden’s futile pier aid delivery effort. This will be far more risky.

In 2003, Islamic terrorists bombed an American diplomatic convoy in Gaza, killing three security contractors, John Branchizio, Mark Parsons and John Martin Linde Jr.

Branchizio was a former Navy SEAL, Linde, an ex-Marine and Parson’s family sued the Palestinian Authority which freed the terrorist killers of the three men. Sadly, nothing was learned from their murders.

Reportedly the ex-military and CIA operatives are already there and planning operations.

As Front Page Magazine already reported, the UN is estimating that it will take $50 billion to rebuild Gaza with an estimated completion date of 2040. And it’s already set to put armed Americans on the ground to secure a nation building operation that is doomed to fail.

So why are we doing it all over again?

The Biden administration rolled Steve Witkoff, Trump’s envoy, into signing off on their deal to save Hamas and by Phase 3, begin building a ‘Palestinian’ state paid for and protected by us.

Witkoff admitted to FOX News that he had done nothing but agree to the Biden administration’s May 27 protocol, had nothing to do with “the mathematics behind the prisoner release and the hostage release” and all he had done was to “speed up the process” by pressuring Israel into making every possible concession to Hamas.

By getting Trump to accept the Biden deal, Witkoff and his allies in the Trump transition team, some of whom are associated with the pro-Iran Koch network, had also bound Trump to a comprehensive nation-building project that would force him to spend his whole second term rebuilding Gaza and put ex-soldiers on the ground to secure it.

At an event, President Trump has correctly said that he is “not confident” that the ceasefire will hold, described Gaza as “a massive demolition site” and said that it would need to be “rebuilt in a different way”.

“Beautiful things could be done over there, fantastic things,” he suggested. And asked if he’ll help rebuild Gaza, Trump answered “I might.”

And that would be a catastrophic mistake. America should not be in the business of nation-building in Gaza or anywhere in the Muslim world.

President Trump is right to be skeptical. And he was right when he said that, “You certainly can’t have the people that were there. Most of them are dead. But they didn’t exactly run it well. They run viciously and badly. You can’t have that.”

But the deal foisted on him by Biden, Qatar, Witkoff and his Koch network allies does just that. It saves Hamas and puts the terrorists back in power.

Any rebuilding will be to the benefit of Hamas. And will put millions into the pockets of Islamic terrorists just the way that our reconstruction projects in Afghanistan financed the Taliban.

And having US vets risking their lives to inspect terrorists moving around Gaza is senseless.

The Israelis have shown that they are more than capable of controlling the Netzarim corridor and securing Gaza. They don’t need us to do it for them. Hamas and its allies need that. And once Americans are on the ground, they’ll attack us to regain control of the zones in Gaza.

The Biden trap for the Trump administration will have us spending blood and treasure in Gaza.

Our people will have the thankless job of replacing the Israelis to keep them away from Hamas. Not only won’t Hamas thank us for it, the terrorists will set traps for us, accuse us of attacking them, and then attack us. Just like it already happened in Afghanistan and Iraq.

We’ll be there to enable a ‘technocratic’ unity front government negotiated by Hamas and the PLO under the aegis of Communist China and Russia at meetings in Beijing and Moscow.

Biden personnel have trapped the Trump administration into nation-building one more time.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. The Trump administration can exit the Biden deal and the sooner we do it, the easier it will be. Not a single American has to die and not a single dollar should be spent on nation-building in Gaza. And won’t be if we exit the Biden deal.

No one in the Trump administration or the conservative movement should take ownership of the Biden deal. That’s falling into a trap that will task them with the blame for the deal when it falls apart. Witkoff admitted what we already knew. It was the Biden deal. It should end with him.

By exiting the deal, President Trump can demonstrate once again that America is no longer in the nation-building business: that we will not squander blood and treasure for globalist agendas.

The Israelis do not need us or want us in Gaza. All they want is a free hand to finish off the terrorists. And when they do that, it will be one more global problem we don’t have to deal with.

The U.S. should have no ‘boots’ or ‘sneakers’ on the ground. After the murders of John Branchizio, Mark Parsons and John Martin Linde Jr, not one more American should die for Gaza. We don’t need to rebuild Gaza, inspect it or try to teach its people about democracy.

Let’s leave Gaza. Leave the Biden deal with Hamas. And leave ‘Palestinian’ nation-building to those countries stupid enough to think that what failed since the early 90s will work now.