IDF intercepts Hezbollah rockets fired at central Israel

An Israeli anti missile system intercept rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, September 16, 2024. (Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

By JNS

Hezbollah on Monday launched rockets from Lebanon at central Israel, triggering sirens in the Sharon, Menashe and Wadi Ara areas.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted all of the projectiles.

The IDF said that the details of the attack were under review. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The barrage came after the Iranian terror proxy killed four Israeli soldiers in a drone strike on a Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina on Sunday night.

Hezbollah fired some 320 projectiles at Israel on Saturday, the Yom Kippur holiday.

The terror army launched five rockets at central Israel on Oct. 7, the first anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre, triggering sirens in multiple areas. Hezbollah claimed that the target of the attack was the Glilot military intelligence base between Tel Aviv and Herzliya.

Since Hezbollah joined the war against the Jewish state in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, 2023, the Lebanese terrorist organization has fired more than 12,400 rockets, missiles and drones.