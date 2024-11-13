IDF keeps killing Hezbollah commanders

The ruins of Hassan Nasrallah's bunker, targeted by Israeli airstrikes. (Twitter Screenshot)

Try not to rise high in Hezbollah, young man. It will only lay you low.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

The IDF continues to pound Hezbollah in Lebanon. It keeps unearthing weapons caches that it destroys or seizes, blowing up command-and-control centers, and killing, one after the other, Hezbollah commanders.

More on the latest achievements of the IDF offensive in Lebanon can be found here:

“Israel kills another Hezbollah commander in retaliatory strikes: IDF,” by Scott McDonald, Fox News, November 3, 2024:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have killed another Hezbollah commander who was responsible for recent attacks in Northern Israel.

IDF said Sunday morning that the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and killed terrorist Farouk Amin Alasi, the Hezbollah commander of the Khiam area.

Alasi was responsible for the execution of many anti-tank missile and rocket attacks toward Israeli communities in the Galilee Panhandle, and especially Metula.

Additionally, the IDF killed the terrorist Yousef Ahmad Nun, a Radwan Forces company commander in the Khiam area who was responsible for rocket and anti-tank missile attacks toward Israeli communities in the Galilee area and IDF troops operating in the area.

The IDF had already killed, three days before, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, deputy commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces, in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

And on September 20, an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed a top commander and the head of the Radwan Forces, Ibrahim Akil.

That strike also eliminated Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s central council.

Ten of the twelve members of Hezbollah’s Jihad Council have now been killed by the IDF.

And let’s remember just how many Hezbollah commanders the IDF has eliminated since the beginning of the year, before those it killed in the last few weeks.

Here’s a partial list: “Israel Targets Hezbollah & Hamas Officials,” Wilson Center, September 20, 2024

June 20, 2024: Abbas Ibrahim Hamza Hamada, a Hezbollah field commander in southern Lebanon, was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Jouaiyya.

July 3, 2024: Mohammad Naameh Nasser, head of Hezbollah’s Aziz unit, was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the southern city of Tyre.

July 8, 2024: Mustafa Hassan Salman, an operative in Hezbollah’s Rockets and Missiles Unit, was killed in an overnight strike from an Israeli aircraft in the Qlaileh area of southern Lebanon.

July 9, 2024: Yasser Nemr Qranbish, a former bodyguard of Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli strike on a car in Syria near the border with Lebanon. He had facilitated weapons shipments to the group.

July 30, 2024: Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah military commander, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Haret Hreik, a southern suburb of Beirut and a Hezbollah stronghold.

Shukr served on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah’s highest military body. He had played a central role in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps Barracks in Beirut.

Israel alleged that he was responsible for the rocket attack on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on July 27 that killed 12 children and teenagers.

Aug. 3, 2024: Ali Nazi Abd Ali, a senior Southern Front operative, was killed in an Israeli strike in the area of Wadi Jilou in southern Lebanon.

Aug. 5, 2024: Ali Jamal al Din Jawad, a Radwan unit commander, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the village of Aabba in southern Lebanon.

Aug. 6, 2024: Amin Badreddine, the nephew of the late Hezbollah military commander Mustafa Badreddine, and four other Hezbollah fighters were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Maifadoun in southern Lebanon. His rank was not publicized.

Aug. 7, 2024: Hassan Fares Jeshe, the commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile array, was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the village of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon.

Aug. 13, 2024: Ibrahim Jamil al Ashi and Fadi Muhammad Shihab, Hezbollah Southern Front field commanders, were killed in an Israeli strike on a car in the town of Baraachit in southern Lebanon.

Aug. 17, 2024: Hussein Ibrahim Kasab, a Radwan unit commander, was killed while riding a motorcycle near Tyre, a coastal city in southern Lebanon.

Which brings us up to September 20, when the leader of the Radwan Forces, Ibrahim Akil, was killed by an airstrike in Beirut.

And since then the deputy commander of the elite unit, Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, was killed in the Lebanese city of Naba.

IDF said Sunday morning [Nov. 3] that the Israel Air Force (IAF) struck and killed terrorist Farouk Amin Alasi, the Hezbollah commander of the Khiam area.

I almost forgot to mention that Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed on September 27, and his successor Hashem Safieddine, was killed just a week later by the IDF.

And Safieddine’s successor, Naim Qassem, is still alive, but as Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant put it mordantly on X: “Temporary appointment. Won’t last long.”

Try not to rise high in Hezbollah, young man. It will only lay you low.