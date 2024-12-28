IDF raids Gaza hospital used as terror base

The IDF evacuated 350 patients and medical professionals from the facility prior to the raid.

The IDF and Israel’s security forces confirmed they arrested over 240 terrorists at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya, northern Gaza on Friday.

The military activity followed an intelligence report that the hospital was embedded with terrorists.

Working in coordination with COGAT, the IDF completed an evacuation of 350 patients and medical professionals from the facility prior to the raid.

Israel’s military also ensured the delivery of food, fuel and medical supplies to keep the treatment areas functioning.

In addition, 95 patients and staff were transferred to the Indonesian hospital in Gaza along with two generators and thousands of liters of essential supplies.

The 401st brigade, located around the perimeter of the hospital,arrested terrorists and eliminated those who attacked troops or resisted arrest.

Israeli special forces found in the hospital an arsenal of weapons, including grenades, firearms, and other military equipment.

Terrorists attempted anti-tank missile and RPG attacks but were neutralized by IDF soldiers

The IAF launched airstrikes against terrorists attempting to flee the hospital.

On Tuesday,The IDF eliminated five terrorists and arrested dozens more at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

According to the military and Israel’s security agency (Shin Bet), at least one of the eliminated terrorists had taken part in the October 7 massacre.

The mission was carried out by the Givati ​​Brigade under the command of Division 162, based on military intelligence.

This was the first time since last December that the IDF eliminated terrorists at the hospital.

For the past month, terrorists have been attacking IDF troops from the facility using anti-tank missiles and planting booby traps surrounding the hospital.

To prevent civilian casualties, the IDF warned and oversaw the evacuation of staff and patients from the hospital.

The evacuation was organized by the IDF’s Gaza District Coordination and Liaison Administration in coordination with local health officials through clearly defined evacuation routes, using emergency vehicles to facilitate the removal of civilians from harm’s way.