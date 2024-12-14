IDF releases footage of brutal torture inside Gaza prison

The videos show abusive treatment, including prisoners being thrown down the stairs and being detained in harsh conditions.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF has discovered videos of Hamas terrorists torturing Palestinian prisoners.

The footage is from 2023 and shows Hamas’s Al-Katiba Prison in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

The IDF published CCTV footage of al-Katiba prison in Gaza. The footage shows Hamas members abusing two prisoners. Furthermore, the IDF identified the Hamas members as Muhammed Shubaki and Mahmoud Abd al-Al. Both work for Hamas' internal security apparatus, the IDF said. pic.twitter.com/7erPH25FuL — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 14, 2024

The Hamas terrorists in the video have been identified as Mohammed Mohammed Shaaban Shubaki and Mahmoud Saber Mahmoud Abd Al-Al, both members of Hamas’s internal security agency, which deals with the imprisonment of Gazans.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson said, “Hamas may try to distance itself from the Assad regime and the horrors of its prisons now being exposed, but the recently released videos, along with past revelations of torture during Hamas interrogations, leave no doubt—Hamas is equally brutal.”

Al-Katiba Prison has been called out by international human rights organizations for the cruel and wrongful execution of dozens of Gazans.

“The disturbing footage serves as a stark reminder of the brutal torture, authoritarian rule, and human rights abuses that Hamas imposes on the residents of Gaza,” the IDF spokesperson said.

Hamas sent Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir a video of hostages being tortured to pressure him into easing conditions for Palestinian prisoners, according to a report by the Telegraph.

Ben-Gvir, who has denied receiving any videos of Hamas torturing hostages, boasted that the conditions of Palestinian prisoners have become more severe.

Palestinian prisoners are reportedly being held at the Sde Teiman base.

Ben-Gvir took to Twitter to not only deny he received videos from Hamas, but also to double down on his hard-line policies to put pressure on Hamas and to avoid any compromise.

He wrote, “Hamas did not send me any video, and I refuse to submit to Hamas propaganda: One should only communicate with Hamas through action.”