IDF soldier Agam Berger freed after 482 days in Gaza captivity

By Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS

Israel Defense Forces soldier Agam Berger, 20, was freed by Hamas on Thursday as part of the terror group’s ceasefire agreement with Israel, 482 days after she was taken captive during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

“Agam Berger, accompanied by IDF and [Israel Security Agency] forces, recently crossed the border into the territory of the State of Israel,” the military stated. Berger was reunited with her family at the reception point near the border before being evacuated to a hospital, it said.

“Thank God we have reached this moment and our heroine Agam has returned to us after 482 days in the hands of the enemy,” the family said in a statement after the reunion. “Our girl is strong, believing and brave.”

“We would like to thank the security forces and the entire people of Israel for all the support and prayers,” added the family’s statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated, “The government, together with all security officials, will accompany her and her family. The Israeli government is committed to returning all of the hostages and the missing.”

The PMO statement concluded with a quote from the Bible: “And I will return the captivity of My people Israel” (Amos 9:14).

Israeli civilians Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80, are expected to be freed later in the day, in addition to five Thais. Mozes was taken from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz with his wife, Margalit, who was one of the first hostages released during the November 2023 Israel-Hamas truce.

Berger, who was kidnapped by Hamas from the IDF field observers’ base in Nahal Oz, was transferred into International Committee of the Red Cross custody following a handover ceremony in Jabalia in Gaza’s north.

Dr. Lena Koren Feldman, director of Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital, told Israel’s Channel 12 News that the four IDF soldiers kidnapped alongside Berger and who were released by Hamas on Saturday screamed with excitement when they saw her being freed.

Released hostages Liri, Naama, Karina and Daniella watching their friend Agam make her way home.

As Berger was being released, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, met in Jerusalem with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Shas Party leader Aryeh Deri to discuss the implementation of the hostage deal.

Witkoff, who arrived in the Jewish state on Wednesday, has reportedly asked to meet on Thursday with the four previously freed IDF soldiers.

Yehud and Mozes have reportedly been held by Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists who participated in the Oct. 7 attack alongside Hamas.

Islamic Jihad issued a statement on Thursday morning saying that it “completed the procedures for handing over the hostages Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes,” in what Hebrew media interpreted as the terrorist organization having transferred the two to Hamas.

Israeli officials previously told Hebrew media the hostages could be freed separately, possibly in multiple locations throughout the Strip.

Arab media reported on Thursday morning that Palestinian terrorists were also seen preparing for the hostages’ handover to representatives of the Red Cross in the southern city of Khan Yunis, near the building where slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in October.

Jerusalem is preparing to free several high-profile Palestinian terrorists in exchange for the hostages, Hebrew media reported on Wednesday. Among the 110 terrorists scheduled to be released are Zakaria Zubeidi, Mohammad Abu Warda and Sami Jaradat, according to Channel 12.

Zubeidi led Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the Samaria city of Jenin and briefly escaped from Israel’s high-security Gilboa Prison in September 2021.

Since Zubeidi was not convicted of murder but of other terror offenses, he will not be deported and is expected to be released back to Samaria.

The IDF said on Thursday morning that its Judea and Samaria Division had completed “preparations for the next wave of released terrorists, by reinforcing defense at checkpoints and in various sectors.”

The IDF voted to take immediate action against expected “disturbances and terror activities” surrounding the release of terrorists into the area.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) also made “warning calls” to families of terrorists who are expected to be released, it noted.