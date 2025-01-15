Iran accuses Israel of planting bombs in nuclear equipment

Iranian vice president and former FM claims Israel attempted to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program by planting bombs in centrifuges, but adds attempt was foiled.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel attempted to sabotage Iran’s nuclear program recently by planting explosives inside centrifuges ordered by Tehran from abroad, a senior Iranian official claimed Tuesday.

A preview of a soon-to-be-released interview given by Iranian Vice President and former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was released by the anti-regime outlet Iran International, including excerpts regarding the alleged Israeli sabotage plot.

Speaking with Iran’s Hozour program, Zarif said that Iranian nuclear officials had ordered centrifuges, which were later found to have been embedded with explosive devices apparently planted by Israel.

Zarif did not disclose when the alleged incident occurred, nor did he share details on how the explosive devices were detected or how Iran ascertained Israel was behind the attempted sabotage.

“Our colleagues had purchased a centrifuge platform for the Atomic Energy Organization, and it was discovered that explosives had been embedded inside it, which they managed to detect,” Zarif said.

Zarif ripped international sanctions imposed on Iran, saying the use of intermediaries for such purchases provided more opportunities for sabotage by hostile powers.

“Instead of being able to order equipment directly from the manufacturer, sanctions force you to rely on multiple intermediaries for such purchases,” Zarif said.

“If the Zionist regime infiltrates even one of the intermediaries, they can do anything and embed anything they want, which is exactly what happened.”

Zarif compared the attempted sabotage of Iran’s nuclear program with the September, 2024 bombing attacks conducted by Israel’s Mossad on Hezbollah terrorists using compact explosive devices planted in pagers and handheld radios.

“The issue with the pagers in Lebanon turned out to be a multi-year process, meticulously orchestrated by the Zionists.”