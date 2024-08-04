Iranian attack could start Monday: US, Israeli intel

Attack targeting Israel could be launched by Tehran in the next 48 hours, intelligence officials say.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran may directly strike Israel within 48 hours, following the Islamic Republic’s vow to avenge the killing of Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, according to a report from Axios.

Speaking to Axios, three American and Israeli intelligence officials confirmed that they believe an Iranian attack will occur in the near future.

The three said that the assault could begin as early as this Monday, August 5th.

While the forthcoming assault is expected to be similar in nature to Iran’s unprecedented aerial assault of Israel in April 2024, this round of conflict may inflict serious damage on the Jewish state.

In April, the Biden administration organized a defense coalition involving U.S., British, French, and Jordanian air forces, which successfully shot down the vast majority of missiles and drones heading towards Israel.

But following intense backlash from Jordanian citizens, along with growing anti-Israel sentiment in Europe, it’s unclear if Washington can once again rally its allies for a sweeping coalition.

Additionally, Iran may coordinate its attack with Hezbollah, adding additional challenges for the Iron Dome air defense system.

At a White House press conference on Saturday, Biden was asked by reporters if he believed Iran could back down from its posturing and refrain from striking Israel.

“I hope so. I don’t know,” he said.

General Michael Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), landed in Israel on Saturday. During his trip, he is expected to meeting with senior Israeli, Jordanian, and Gulf defense officials.

“Jordan will be a key stop on his trip,” an American official told Axios, noting that Kurilla hopes to convince the Jordanians to once again permit U.S. and Israeli air force jets to use its airspace in to intercept drones fired from Iran.