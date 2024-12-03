Israel faces post-war ‘mental health tsunami,’ experts warn

The national suicide prevention program has been allocated a budget of 15.7 million shekels ($4.3 million) for 2024, with an additional two million ($550,000) secured following Health Committee efforts.

By TPS

The mental health of Israelis took center stage at the Knesset Health Committee on Tuesday as lawmakers were told of a sobering 40% rise in calls to crisis and mental health centers over the past year.

While official data indicates no immediate spike in suicides during the war, experts warned of a potential surge as the nation transitions back to normality.

“It is about human life,” said committee chairman MK Yoni Mashriki. “We must reach out to those on the brink, morally and socially.”

He praised the addition of funds to the national suicide prevention program but stressed the need for further investment, particularly in Ministry of Education programs.

Miri Cohen, director of government relations and national programs at the Ministry of Health cited data showing approximately 400-500 suicides annually in Israel, alongside 7,000 reported suicide attempts that reach emergency rooms.

However, she cautioned that underreporting remains a significant issue, as some suicides are recorded under other causes of death.

The national suicide prevention program has been allocated a budget of 15.7 million shekels ($4.3 million) for 2024, with an additional two million ($550,000) secured following Health Committee efforts.

Cohen outlined extensive efforts across government ministries, non-profits, and local authorities, including collaborations with health funds, training thousands of therapists, and supporting bereaved families.

Prof. Gil Salzman, chairman of the National Council for Suicide Prevention, warned of a “mental health tsunami” as the nation grapples with the aftermath of war.

He called for urgent measures, including stricter firearm regulations, increased caregiver resources, and enhanced funding for suicide prevention programs.

Studies have shown such programs to be effective in reducing suicide rates, he said.

The psychological impact extends to vulnerable populations, including families of abductees, who have received little to no mental health support.

Representatives from various sectors echoed concerns about long wait times for mental health services and the stigma surrounding seeking help.

Michal Englert, director of the Educational Psychology Division at the Ministry of Education, outlined efforts to bolster resilience and identify at-risk children through the Education Ministry’s “Vacharat Haim” program.

Each year, 3,550 educational counselors receive training, and 5,000 ninth-grade students participate in the program. However, Raz Gorotsky from the student council warned about late diagnoses and insufficient numbers of educational counselors.

In the military, Lt. Col. Carmel Kella highlighted initiatives to address soldiers’ mental health, including treatment centers for regular and reservist troops, pre-combat mental preparation, and post-combat debriefing.

A dedicated training course has been developed to help military personnel recognize signs of distress.

Civil society organizations have also stepped in to fill gaps in the system. Hagai Harmesh, CEO of “For the Life,” emphasized the urgency of reducing wait times for mental health appointments and addressing societal prejudices against seeking help. Y

ehuda Tanuri Liman of Maccabi Healthcare noted that the organization has expanded its mental health workforce and integrated technologies for self-help and continuity of care.