Israel intercepts Houthi missile, 25 hurt running to bomb shelters

Anti-missile system fires interception missiles as drones and missiles fired from Iran, as it seen over Hebron, on April 14, 2024. (Flash90/Wisam Hashlamoun)

“We will not stop until the aggression against our people in Gaza stops,” says Houthi official.

By World Israel News Staff

A ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in the early hours of Tuesday morning was successfully intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, with no damage caused by falling shrapnel.

However, sirens sounded in large swathes of the country, including the cities of Tel Aviv, Lod, Ashdod, and Arad, and their surrounding suburbs.

The alarms, which were triggered at 1:45 a.m., sent approximately four million Israelis into bomb shelters.

In a statement, the Magen David Adom emergency response organization said it had treated at least 25 Israelis who were injured while running to protected spaces.

One 60-year-old woman from the Tel Aviv area was seriously injured, paramedics said. She sustained a head wound and is currently hospitalized.

Houthi official Hezam al-Asad pledged that the Houthis will continue their attacks on Israel, despite recent airstrikes by the IAF and U.S. coalition forces on their assets.

“We will not stop until the aggression against our people in Gaza stops,” al-Asad wrote on his X account shortly after the launch.

“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu will learn that his dreams of a new Middle East are nothing but a punishment for him and his imported entity.”

The launch on Tuesday morning marks the third time in five days that the Yemen-based terror group has attacked Israel.

Last Thursday, a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis destroyed an elementary school in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan. The school was closed at the time of the attack and there were no casualties.

Last Saturday, another ballistic missile struck a park in south Tel Aviv, wounding at least 16 people. While there was no one in the park at the time of the impact, the force of the explosion shattered windows and caused debris to fall in nearby apartment buildings.

A three-year-old girl was wounded by shattered glass and transported to the hospital.