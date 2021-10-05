Israel kidnapped Iranian general, interrogated over missing IDF soldier

Palestinians walk past a mural painted by a Hamas artist of captured Israeli soldier Ron Arad, in the Jabalia refugee camp on the Gaza Strip. January 28, 2010. (Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90)

This is not the first time that reports have emerged about Israeli intelligence forces kidnapping an Iranian general.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A bombshell report from London Arabic-language newspaper Rai El Youm on Tuesday indicated that Mossad agents had kidnapped an Iranian general, spirited him away to an African country, and interrogated him there in order to determine the whereabouts of a long-missing Israeli soldier.

Based on statements made earlier Tuesday by Israeli intelligence officials, the mission was a “failure” and did not result in any additional information about the fate of Israeli navigator Ron Arad, whose plane was shot down over Lebanon in 1986.

According to Rai El Youm, the Mossad operatives released the Iranian general after a period of time when it became clear that he could not provide insight into Arad’s final years or resting place.

Arad was captured by the Shi’a Amal militia in Lebanon and was able to make contact with Israel through letters and a taped video appearance until 1988, when he is believed to have been transferred to Hezbollah custody.

A report from the IDF and Shin Bet released in 2016 found that Arad likely perished in 1988, when contact with him was lost.

However, some in the Israeli intelligence community have said they believe Arad was transferred to Iran, held in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison for a number of years, and eventually died of an illness after being brought back to Lebanon in 1995.

Rai El Youm linked the alleged abduction to an ongoing shadow war between the Jewish State and the Islamic Republic.

Citing recent reports about Israeli businessman Tedi Sagi being the target of a near-assassination in Cyprus arranged by Iran, and the recent attacks on each others’ ships.

In 2012, Iran’s then Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Daqiqi said that Mossad had kidnapped Ali Reza Asghari, a former Defense Minister.

Asghari was visiting Turkey, Daqiqi said, when he was abducted by Israeli operatives and taken to Israel.