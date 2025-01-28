Israeli president accuses United Nations of ‘moral bankruptcy’ during Holocaust Memorial Day address

Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, Israel’s president castigates the UN, claiming the body has become ‘weaponized’ by terrorists and demonstrating ‘moral bankruptcy’ after October 7th.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, castigating the international body during a special session marking International Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the the liberation of Auschwitz.

Repeatedly invoking the UN’s history of anti-Israel bias and its refusal to side with the Jewish state after the Hamas invasion of October 7th, Herzog accused the UN of falling short of the principles upon which it was established during World War II.

“How is it possible that international institutions, which began as an anti-Nazi alliance, are allowing antisemitic genocidal doctrines to flourish uninterrupted in the wake of the largest massacre of Jews since World War II?”

Herzog noted the yellow ribbon pin on his lapel, worn in honor of the Israeli hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip.

“I stand before you as president of a nation that is determined and proud, and yet – anguished and incomplete. Although the Israeli people have been overcome with emotion seeing seven of our daughters at last emerge heroically from hell – still, ninety Israelis and foreign nationals remain in Hamas captivity.”

“We are anxiously awaiting six more to be freed this week, and awaiting all others. I call on all representatives in this General Assembly, all who consider themselves part of the civilized world, to throw your weight to ensure our hostages return to their homes – every single one of them. Bring them home now!”

The president repeatedly castigated the UN, accusing it of “moral bankruptcy” and lamenting that many member states have lost their “moral compass.”

“How is it possible that the moral compass of so many in the family of nations has become so disoriented, that they no longer recognize the clear truth: That just as terrorists use civilians as human shields, they also weaponize the international institutions, undermining the most basic, fundamental reason for their establishment?”

“How is it possible that the same institutions established in the wake of the greatest genocide in history – the Holocaust – are manipulating the definition of genocide for the sole purpose of attacking Israel and the Jewish people?”

Herzog lashed out against other international institutions as well, including the International Criminal Court in The Hague, citing its November, 2024 arrest warrants issued against Israel’s prime minister and former defense minister.

“Rather than fulfilling its purpose, and fighting courageously against a global epidemic of jihadist, murderous, and abhorrent terror, time and again this assembly has exhibited moral bankruptcy.”

“International forums and institutions such as the International Criminal Court opt for outrageous hypocrisy and protection of the perpetrators of the atrocities. They blur the distinction between good and evil, creating a distorted symmetry between the victim and the murderous monster.”

He noted that terrorists who carried out the atrocities of October 7th took their inspiration from Nazism and Hitler.

“This is an urgent wake-up call for all of humanity: antisemitism, savagery, cruelty, and racism are still thriving on our planet.”

Regarding Iran, the President pointed out the absurdity of Iran, as a UN member, threatening another member state without unequivocal condemnation.

“The world cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the threat posed by Iran to the entire world, and especially to the State of Israel,” he said, adding, “This is a moment of truth for us all: We either bow our heads – or unite and take action to halt the danger.”

The President stated that while criticism of Israel is legitimate, “It is time to acknowledge: Challenging our right to exist is not diplomacy, it is plain antisemitism.”