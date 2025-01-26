Jailed terrorist refused to be released as part of hostage deal

Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons as part of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, January 25, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

A different terrorist was released in his stead as part of the exchange for the four IDF observers.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A Palestinian who was supposed to be released among the 200 terrorists exchanged for four IDF observers preferred staying in jail than being sent to the Gaza Strip, Channel 11 reported Saturday.

The man, who is a member of Fatah, the movement behind the Palestinian Authority (PA) that is a bitter rival of the Hamas organization, was reportedly being threatened by the Islamist forces who still rule Gaza despite having been militarily decimated by Israel.

He therefore demanded to be released to the PA-controlled territory in Judea and Samaria, or be deported to another country.

When he was told that it was either Gaza or to stay in Ketziot Prison, he opted not to be freed and his place was taken by another terrorist.

“This is a very unusual story,” said reporter Roi Yanovsky, “but it could above all show what the status of Hamas still is in Gaza, certainly for someone who can be fingered as opposing it, and the fear of this prisoner who is identified with Fatah to return to Gaza.”

Another prisoner had made similar demands, but when the choice of Gaza or remaining imprisoned was presented to him, he chose to get on the bus taking 16 of the released terrorists to the Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing.

While 137 terrorists belonging to Hamas were freed, as well as 29 belonging to direct Iranian proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad, 26 Fatah terrorists were also released in this second of six hostages-for-security prisoners exchanges.

Out of the 200 terrorists in total who were released, over half of them serving multiple life sentences for the murders they planned or committed, 114 were taken to Ramallah, the PA’s capital, and a further 70 were deported to Egypt.

Those brought to Cairo will be taken about a week from now to exile in a different country, possibly Turkey, Qatar or Algeria.

Despite being ordered by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz to prevent public celebrations over the release of the murderers in Judea and Samaria, the IDF did not manage to stop jubilant crowds from gathering in such places as Kafr Aqab and Beit Hanina in eastern Jerusalem to hail them as heroes, carrying the freed prisoners on their shoulders, shooting repeatedly into the air, and waving multiple flags of Hamas as a sign of victory.