Freeing terrorists a moral and security ‘failure,’ bereaved families, experts say

Israeli security forces guard at the Ofer prison, outside of Jerusalem, from where Palestinian terror convicts will be released later today as part of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, January 25, 2025. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By Sveta Listratov, TPS

As Israel prepares to release more than 1,000 Palestinian terrorists in exchange for hostages, experts and bereaved families questioned the security implications and the justice of freeing inmates, many of whom are serving life sentences for murder.

“This part of the agreement with Hamas signals to terrorists that violence pays off, undermining the sacrifices of soldiers and civilians who gave their lives for the country,” Herzl Hajaj told The Press Service of Israel.

His daughter, Lt. Shir Hajaj, was one of four soldiers killed in a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem in 2017. Hajaj leads the Choosing Life forum, which consists of hundreds of Israeli families of terror victims.

Security analysts warned TPS-IL of a potential surge in terrorism from the release of terrorists.

“Every deal like this is a morale booster for terrorist organizations. It’s not just about manpower; it’s about showing their supporters that their methods work and that Israel can be pressured into releasing high-profile prisoners,” Menashe Nahum explained to TPS-IL.

Nahum has extensive experience managing Israel’s high-security prisons including a decade at the Ramon Prison, Israel’s largest.

“We’ve seen how released terrorists quickly reintegrate into their networks, sometimes even assuming leadership roles. In some cases, they orchestrate attacks within months of their release. This is not speculation; it’s documented reality,” Nahum said.

Many of the 1,027 terrorists freed in the Gilad Shalit exchange of 2011 returned to terror, including Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attacks. Ronen Bar, head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), reportedly told government ministers in January that 82% of the prisoners released for Shalit returned to terror.

A legal petition filed by the Choosing Life Forum against the release of 292 terrorists serving life sentences was dismissed by the High Court of Justice, leaving the families in pain.

“They are exploding with rage, with fear. They don’t have much to do about it but protest, shout, yet no one is paying attention to it. This decision devalues the lives of every Israeli victim of terrorism. It’s not just a security issue—it’s a moral failure,” Hajaj tearfully told TPS-IL.

Nahum personally knows many of the terrorists due to be released from their time behind bars.

Among those widely expected to be released on Saturday is Zakaria Zubeidi, a former Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades commander in Jenin, responsible for multiple terror attacks.

Six people were killed in 2002 when terrorists ordered by Zubeidi attacked a Likud branch building in Beit Shean with guns and grenades as party members were voting in a primary.

“The Shin Bet marked him as a potential leader of Fatah,” Nahum told TPS-IL. “Zubeidi knows Judea and Samaria well, is familiar with Israelis, and built an extensive network of connections. Ruthless and cunning, he was the mastermind behind the daring escape from Gilboa Prison. He will cause significant trouble,” Nahum explained.

Another terrorist set to be released in the deal is Mahmoud Atallah, who has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Palestinian woman he suspected of collaborating with Israel.

Atallah was indicted in September for raping a female soldier working in the Gilboa Prison and sexually assaulting another guard. The case became a major scandal when information surfaced indicating prison officials had turned a blind eye to the attacks.

“He is a cruel man, a soldier of Zubeidi, committed to serving the interests of his people through terror,” Nahum said of Atallah.

Another terrorist on the list expected to be freed later in the deal is Mohan Ashreen, who masterminded a 2002 suicide bombing at Netanya’s Park Hotel on Passover night. The attack killed 30 and injured 160.

“Imagine someone like this returning to Qalqilya, Nablus, or Ramallah. The weight of a man like this, who carried out one of the worst terror attacks on Passover night, is immense,” Nahum said.

Responding to a question from TPS-IL, David Mencer, spokesman for the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Office of the Prime Minister said the agreement to release Palestinian prisoners is “painful,” adding, “but it was necessary to secure the return of our hostages. These convicted murderers will not be allowed to return to Judea and Samaria or Israel. They will be sent to third-party countries, and we are taking steps to minimize the risk they pose.”

The first phase of the ceasefire will see 33 Israeli hostages freed over several weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many of the 33 hostages are alive. Three have already been freed and four more are due to return on Saturday.

Said Nahum, “The emotional pull to bring our hostages home is undeniable. But as a nation, we must weigh that against the long-term security of every citizen. The hardest decisions are those where every choice carries a cost.”

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 94 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.