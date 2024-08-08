Kamala Harris mulling arms embargo on Israel – report

The vice president and presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee reportedly told left-wing Arab activists she is ‘open’ to possibility of endorsing arms embargo against Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, has expressed willingness to back an arms embargo against Israel, according to a report by The New York Times.

On Wednesday, Harris spoke at a campaign rally in the Detroit suburb of Romulus, Michigan, near Dearborn.

Ahead of her address at the rally, which was interrupted by anti-Israel demonstrators, Harris reportedly met with Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed to discuss a rapprochement between the Harris campaign and pro-Palestinian progressives in the Democratic party.

Following the October 7th Gaza invasion of Israel, anti-Israel elements on the progressive wing of the Democratic party have threatened to withhold their vote from the 2024 Democratic ticket, criticizing the transfer of arms to Israel by the Biden administration, and the failure of the White House to pressure Jerusalem into ending the war with Hamas.

Dubbed the Uncommitted National Movement, an array of far-left and Muslim activists within the progressive movement have encouraged Democratic primary voters to refuse to back the party’s standard bearer, in a bid to pressure the Biden administration to distance itself further from Israel.

During their meeting with Harris before her address in Romulus on Wednesday, Elabed and Alawieh, two activists from the Uncommitted National Movement, pressed the vice president to endorse an arms embargo on Israel, saying such a move would ensure their support in the upcoming presidential election.

The two reportedly “wanted to support her but… wanted her to consider an arms embargo.”

According to the Times, Harris told the two activists she was “open to it,” and introduced Elabed and Alawieh to some of her campaign staffers.