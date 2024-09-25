Kibbutz hit in rocket attack, leaving man seriously injured

Two men injured, one of them seriously, after rocket directly hits kibbutz in northwestern Israel near the Lebanese border.

By World Israel News Staff

Two men were injured in a Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel Wednesday afternoon.

The strike occurred in Kibbutz Sa’ar in the northwestern Galilee outside of the city of Nahariya, near the Lebanese frontier at just after 1:30 p.m.

A rocket fired by Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon scored a direct hit on the kibbutz, spreading shrapnel which injured two men, both of whom have been identified as construction workers.

One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was seriously injured in the attack, while the second, a 52-year-old man, is listed in moderate condition.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the two victims before evacuating them to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for further treatment.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Dror Nir, Doron Almog, and Radi Hadad, who responded to the attack, relayed from the scene: “There was a direct hit to a building undergoing renovations.”

“We provided initial treatment at the scene to two construction workers – a 35-year-old man in serious condition and a 52-year-old man in moderate condition. Both suffered shrapnel injuries. Members of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit provided assistance to several people who suffered from emotional shock.”

According to a statement by Magen David Adom, the seriously injured victim suffered shrapnel wounds to his upper torso, while the second victim was wounded by shrapnel in his lower body.

The rocket attack comes just hours after Hezbollah terrorists launched a ballistic missile towards the Tel Aviv metropolitan area Wednesday morning, the first attempt by Hezbollah to hit the center of the country since fighting broke out last October.

The missile, which was shot down by Israel’s defense network, was intended to hit Mossad headquarters, Hezbollah claimed.