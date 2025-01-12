Lawmaker bolts Yesh Atid party, forms new Knesset faction

Then-Deputy foreign minister Idan Roll attends the " Light of Israel" ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on December 1, 2021. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll announces his departure from the Yesh Atid party and the formation of a new party, dubbed the National Majority.

By World Israel News Staff

A Knesset member from the center-left Yesh Atid faction announced Sunday morning that he has resigned from the party and plans to establish a new faction in the Knesset.

MK Idan Roll, 40, took to X/Twitter to reveal that he has informed Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid that he has decided to leave the party, reducing its Knesset delegation from 24 seats to 23.

Roll, who previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister, said that he will retain his Knesset seat and establish a new political movement, tentatively dubbed the “National Majority.”

“The October 7th was a double wake-up call for us,” Roll tweeted.

“For the first time, we awoke to a war of survival, which revealed in our people tremendous strength and a willingness to sacrifice and give in defense of our common home. For the second time, we awoke to the recognition of the common identity that binds us together, and that our common interest in the existence of the state is stronger than anything that separated us.”

“The large and courageous public that rose up on October 7 to fight for the country and restore it must also take its place in the national leadership. But for this to happen, we must open the closed club of the Knesset and ensure that the State of Israel does not miss a historic opportunity for change.”

“This morning, I informed the chairman of the Yesh Atid faction, MK Yair Lapid, of my resignation from the party and my departure for an independent path.”

“I will continue to serve the public as a constructive opposition and work to open the gates of the Knesset for political and ideological renewal. I thank Lapid for the shared path and the privilege of serving the country alongside him as Deputy Foreign Minister and as a member of Knesset. Yesh Atid was a political home for me and I am full of appreciation for my members of the faction, the party leadership, and the dedicated activists.”

A former male model who initially joined the Likud party as a member of the liberal “New Likudniks” movement, Roll first entered the Knesset on the Blue and White ticket in 2019, after joining the Yesh Atid party.