Netanyahu visits Israeli positions in Syria

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After news of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveling to an “undisclosed location” on Tuesday, it was revealed he was visiting new Israeli positions in Syria.

He visited the Hermon base and gave instructions for further operations in Syria.

Netanyahu met with Israel’s defense minister, the Israeli military chief of staff, and other officials “on the Hermon ridge,” according to a statement from his office.

The statement continued that the officials had assessed the Israeli military’s presence in the area and established guidelines for the future.

Later on Tuesday, Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in a separate announcement that he, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and other senior defense officials had visited “outposts on the peak of Mount Hermon,” confirming that Netanyahu had been to territory recently captured by Israel.

Netanyahu said the visit was intended “to determine the best arrangement” for ensuring Israel’s security.

“I am here at the summit of Mount Hermon,” he said, “It brings back memories. Fifty-three years ago, I was here with my soldiers on a patrol with the Israel Defense Forces. The place hasn’t changed; it’s still the same. But its significance to Israel’s security has only increased in recent years, especially in light of the dramatic events unfolding below us in Syria in recent weeks.”

In a statement, Israel Katz said Israel’s position on Mount Hermon was essential for keeping an eye on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

Katz’s statement continued that Israeli presence in Syria will discourage “rebels in Damascus who claim to portray a moderate facade but are among some of the most extreme branches of Islamists.”

The IDF announced that it has struck 320 targets and destroyed at least 80% of Syria’s military capabilities to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorist groups.

More than 350 Israeli fighter jets took part in operation “Bashan’s Arrow” to neutralize military sites once controlled by the Assad regime, which fell to rebel fighters.