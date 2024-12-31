Oct. 7 heroes honored at Knesset Chanukah ceremony

Heroes from the Iron Swords War light the Chanukah candles on the sixth night of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, together with the speaker of the Knesset speaker Amir Ohana. (Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

‘Never give up and continue fighting for our country, continue fighting for the hostages and for the wounded,’ said Mishel Rukavisin, a female officer who was critically injured on Oct. 7.

By Amelie Botbol, JNS

Israelis who fought Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, along with survivors of the massacre and parliamentarians, took part on Monday in a Chanukah candle-lighting ceremony at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The ceremony was presided over by Iris Haim, whose son, Yotam, was one of three hostages misidentified as Hamas terrorists and accidentally killed a year ago on Dec. 15 by Israel Defense Forces troops in the Gaza Strip.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana presented certificates of appreciation to six heroes, including Mishel Rukavisin, a female officer at the IDF’s base in the border community of Kissufim, who was critically injured on Oct. 7 and underwent a long rehabilitation process.

“It was important for me that people get to know my story, as there weren’t so many women [soldiers] hurt,” Rukavisin told JNS on Monday. “I want people to know this and the fact that, even 15 months after the massacre, there are people still wounded and fighting for their lives.”

Rukavisin, who arrived at the event in a wheelchair, but insisted on standing to receive her certificate from Ohana, said, “Never give up and continue fighting for our country. Continue fighting for the hostages and for the wounded.”

In the near future, Rukavisin, whose boyfriend recently proposed to her, plans to get back on her feet, literally, and tell the whole world her story.

JNS also met with the family and friends of Maj. (res.) Yedidia Bloch, who died from injuries sustained on the battlefield in Southern Lebanon, and whose organs were donated to save seven lives.

“I was one of them,” Meytal Finder Izhak told JNS. “I received half of his liver; the rest was given to a boy. It saved our lives. It shows that something good can come out of even the most horrible and painful things.”

Yedidya’s two-week-old son was on stage when his father’s certificate was presented to the family.

Also honored were Yair Wisner, a member of the civilian defense squad of Kibbutz Kerem Shalom, who was seriously injured by an RPG on Oct. 7, as well as Ben Ladani, a member of the IDF’s Oketz canine unit, who enlisted from South Africa and was wounded in Jabalia. His dog perished in battle.

Zohar Kochavi, who survived the Supernova music festival but was wounded twice during his reserve service, was also honored, along with Rimon Kedem, an 18-year-old resident of Kibbutz Be’eri, who survived the Oct. 7 invasion after his house was set on fire.