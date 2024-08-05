Olympic Committee may probe Israeli judoka over Gaza war posts

Peter Paltchik holding his bronze medal for judo at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Twitter Screenshot)

Paltchik, 32, beat out a Swiss competitor to win his bronze medal in Paris on Aug. 1, eliminating judoka Daniel Eich in the under-100-kilogram competition.

By David Isaac, JNS

The International Olympic Committee may be investigating Israeli judoka and bronze medal winner at the 2024 games, Peter Paltchik, over his social media posts supporting the war in Gaza against the Hamas terrorist group.

Le Matin, a Swiss French-language daily newspaper, reported on Monday that it contacted the IOC on the matter.

The committee said it is “in contact” with the Israel Olympic Committee over a “sensitive issue.”

The IOC did not say whether it intended to impose sanctions on Paltchik, according to the report.

“Is Peter Paltchik at risk of sanctions? Are his comments and online activities compatible with the Olympic spirit?” the newspaper asked.

Paltchik had posted a picture of IDF artillery shells with the caption, “From me to you with pleasure.” He later deleted the post.

The Swiss paper appeared to suggest that Paltchik was in favor, or at least indifferent, to the bombing of civilians, repeating Hamas numbers that have been shown to be fabricated of 40,000 civilians killed, including 14,000 children.

On May 8, the U.N. suddenly revised those numbers down by nearly half, reporting that 7,797 children had been killed.

Yael Arad, Israel’s first-ever Olympic medalist—for judo in 1992—and chairwoman of Israel’s Olympic Committee, when asked about the post, said, “It is not against any country. It is not against people. It is against the terrorist organization Hamas.”

She denied that he had written “Ippon” on one of the shells, referring to a judo move comparable to a knockout blow in boxing.

Paltchik, who was also chosen to be an Israeli flag bearer at the opening ceremony together with swimmer Andi Morz, burst into tears after he won bronze, saying:

“I did it for everyone, for the entire people of Israel. For [coach and 1992 Olympic medalist] Oren [Smadja], for Danielle my dear wife, and for my children. I can’t describe in words the feelings. Nothing ever comes easily to me. The time we are going through as a country: the war, the injuries. I just wanted to make everyone happy. I wanted everyone to be proud of me, to know that my father was a hero and I fought for them, for their flag.”

Israel’s men’s judo team coach, Smadja, lost his son Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Omer Smadja, when he was killed by mortar fire in the central Gaza Strip on June 23.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Smadja after Paltchik’s win.

“This could happen any time but at this time it is something else entirely. The fact that you are there and leading this, it makes this doubly meaningful,” Netanyahu said, noting Smadja’s personal loss.

Israel’s judo program reached new heights in Paris with three medals as Raz Hershko won silver, beating Turkey’s Kayra Ozdemir in 15 seconds in the women’s over-78-kilogram weight class semifinals, and Inbar Lanir took silver in the under-78-kilogram weight class after losing to Italy’s Alice Bellandi in the finals.

Of Israel’s 19 Olympic medals since 1992, nine have come in judo.