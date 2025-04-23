PA demands Hamas release hostages – while offering Hamas protection

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas castigates the Hamas terror organization and demands it free Israeli hostages, even as his envoy offers to protect Hamas if it accepts Ramallah’s authority.

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority (PA) president excoriated the leadership of the Hamas terror organization on Wednesday and demanded that the Islamist Gaza group release the remaining 59 Israeli hostages.

Addressing a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Central Council in Ramallah, PA President Mahmoud Abbas called Israel’s war against Hamas a “war of extermination,” but also condemned Hamas, calling its leadership “sons of dogs,” and demanding Hamas release all of the remaining captives.

“We must stop Israel’s war of extermination in the Gaza Strip! Why are you only trying to release an American hostage? You sons of dogs, release everyone and rid us of this situation, and block all of Israel’s excuses for this war.”

Abbas, who heads the ruling Fatah faction of the PLO, laid out the PA’s goals vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip and the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

“Returning the hostages, lifting the Israeli blockade of Gaza, stopping the displacement of our people in coordination with Arab countries, and defending the ‘Palestinian cause.'”

The 89-year-old PA chief also reiterated his demands that Hamas disarm and surrender control over Gaza to the PA.

“Hamas must end its control of the Gaza Strip and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority.”

Last month, Abbas dispatched an envoy, PLO Executive Committee Secretary Hussein Al-Sheikh to meet with Hamas leaders, urging the Islamist terror group to join the PLO.

According to comments on the official PA TV channed by Muhammad Al-Masri, Director of the Palestinian Center for Strategic Studies, Al-Sheikh said Abbas had offered to protect Hamas should it unite with the PLO.

“We are ready to protect Hamas,” Al-Sheikh said, according to Al-Masri, Palestinian Media Watch reported.