Pro-Hamas Columbia law professor shown the door

Her unceremonious exit comes as Columbia grapples with an unprecedented wave of antisemitism that has transformed the Ivy League campus into a playground for Hamas supporters.

By Jewish Breaking News

A Columbia University law professor has been shown the door amid mounting pressure over the university’s tolerance of extremist faculty.

Unsurprisingly, Prof. Katherine Franke tried to cast herself as a victim in spite of her notorious track record for defending anti-Israel protesters.

“I have been targeted for my support of pro-Palestinian protesters—by the president of Columbia University, several colleagues, university trustees, and outside actors. This has included an unjustified finding by the university that my public comments condemning attacks against student protesters violated its non-discrimination policy,” Franke wrote in a statement over the weekend.

Franke’s social media account is littered with attacks against Israel.

“40,000+ Gazans killed since Oct, the int’l community, incl the ICJ, considers it to be a form of genocide, yet the US is doing nothing to end the massive killing of Palestinians, arming Israel instead. This genocide is being treated like climate change, terrible,” she writes on X.

Her unceremonious exit comes as Columbia grapples with an unprecedented wave of antisemitism that has transformed the Ivy League campus into a playground for Hamas supporters.

Last year, administrators were forced to call in law enforcement after anti-Israel rallies turned violent.

This year has been no different as protesters came out in full force to disrupt classes at the start of the semester. Wearing keffiyehs and chanting “from the river to the sea,” they called on the university to divest from Israel and end the “genocide” in Gaza.

On campus, red paint was unceremoniously dumped on the university’s bronze Alma Mater statue. Unity of Fields, a self-described “militant front against the US-NATO-Zionist axis of imperialism,” took credit for the vandalism.

A memorial service commemorating victims of Hamas’s October 7 massacre was disrupted by hundreds chanting “Intifada, people’s war,” “Free, free Palestine” and “Resistance is glorious, we will be victorious.”

Columbia professor Shai Davidai, a lone prominent pro-Israel voice at the university, blasted interim president Katrina Armstrong for her tepid response.

“You know perfectly well that they aren’t criticizing Israel’s policies. You know perfectly well that they’re criticizing its existence. At some point your bullshit needs to be called out. At some point, your silence must be addressed,” Davidai wrote in a scathing open letter.

“It doesn’t take much to say that praising the death of Israelis is unacceptable. Silence isn’t violence, but it surely enables it. And true leaders never remain silent. Shame on you for not saying anything. Shame on you for your silence.”