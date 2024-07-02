Rabbi and Tory candidate berated outside British mosque, called a ‘snake’ and ‘child killer’

In the video, the enraged worshiper can be seen demanding that the rabbi ‘condemn the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] in the strongest terms.’

By Jacob Frankel, The Algemeiner

A rabbi and Tory parliamentary candidate in England was berated with accusations of “smiling like a snake” and supporting the murder of children during a recent visit to a mosque in Greater Manchester, which has become a hub of antisemitic activity since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

Rabbi Arnold Saunders, the Conservative candidate for the heavily Jewish seat of Bury South, was invited last week to Bilal Mosque, located in the town of Prestwich, by its elders.

During his visit, however, a member of the mosque began aggressively shouting at the elderly rabbi, who uses a cane, according to a video circulated on X /Twitter.

"You are a snake"

WATCH the threatening way Rabbi Arnie Saunders was treated when he was invited to the Bilal Mosque in Prestwich, Manchester in his role as the Conservative candidate for Bury South by the mosque elders. That he was allowed to be abused, intimidated and have his… pic.twitter.com/X4PZTsteLq — NW Friends of Israel (@NorthWestFOI) June 30, 2024

In the video, the enraged worshiper can be seen demanding that Saunders “condemn the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] in the strongest terms” for its military campaign targeting Hamas in Gaza.

“Don’t come to the house of Allah and try to engage with us when we know that what when you’re in your own places you’re saying that it is good that they are killing children,” the man continued.

“He’s happy that children are dying. Ask him to go,” he told mosque officials. “We don’t want to engage with these people.”

“You come here and smile like a snake,” the protestor screamed at the rabbi as he stood up to leave.

Saunders attempted multiple times to respond to the man’s accusations but was repeatedly cut off. According to the video, other members of the mosque watching the exchange did not attempt to defend the rabbi.

British Jewish organizations quickly condemned the abuse of Saunders.

“We are disgusted by the abusive treatment of Rabbi Arnold Saunders … the footage clearly shows the rabbi was being targeted in this fashion due to his religion,” the UK’s main Jewish organization, the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said in a statement.

“We urge all who care about the health of our democracy to call out this bigotry.”

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester & Region (JRC) similarly lambasted the treatment of Saunders.

“Rabbi Saunders is a much respected communal figure and we unequivocally condemn his treatment in this video. It is unquestionably antisemitic and we expect action to be taken,” the organization posted to social media.

“The fact he has been attacked emphasizes how individuals are importing the tragic conflict taking place in Israel and Gaza onto the streets of the UK.”

North West Friends of Israel, an organization supporting Jews in the northwestern UK condemned the scene as well.

“That he was allowed to be abused, intimidated, and have his personal space invaded is disgraceful and shocking,” the group said.

“He must have feared for his safety. By contrast two of the mosque elders were recently invited to the Jewish Community of Manchester Bury South Hustings and treated with nothing but courtesy and respect.”

Saunders’ opponent for the British parliamentary seat in Bury South, Labour lawmaker Christian Wakeford, wished the rabbi his best.

“Despite political disagreements, Rabbi Saunders and I have always had an excellent relationship and I hope he is OK following this incident.”

Recently, Manchester has evolved into somewhat of a hub for antisemitic and anti-Israel activity following the Hamas terrorist attacks of Oct. 7.

Earlier this year, two Israeli survivors of the Oct. 7 atrocities were detained and subjected to discrimination while being processed at Manchester Airport.

According to the JRC, the two individuals, who were traveling to the UK to discuss narrowly escaping the Hamas onslaught, were singled out upon presenting their Israeli passports and explaining why they were there.

British Border Force officers allegedly forced the Israelis to submit to two hours of “detention and interrogation,” as well as abusive comments.

More recently, a world map on the wall of Manchester’s Airport was removed by airport authorities after they were notified by the organization UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) that the Jewish state was crossed out and instead labeled “Palestine.”

“While we are very grateful to Manchester Airport for its swift action, we are concerned that people are unable to walk past a map that mentions ‘ISRAEL’ without deleting its name,” ULKFI said of the incident.

“This shows an extremely worrying attitude to the world’s only Jewish state.”