Report: Hostage deal not imminent, has a ‘long way to go’

Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip and activists call for their release outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, May 18, 2024. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Claims that Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement “don’t help the negotiations,” says Israeli official.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli officials with firsthand knowledge of the ongoing talks between Israel and the Hamas terror group poured cold water on widely-reported claims that the two sides are nearing a hostage deal.

Speaking to Axios, three sources said that there are still major issues of contention between the parties and that

“The gaps are still significant. There are gaps that the negotiations teams can bridge, and that is what they are trying to do now in Qatar. In any case, there is still a long way to go,” an Israeli official with knowledge of the talks told Axios.

Another Israeli government insider slammed Hebrew-language media for publishing reports claiming that the parties on the cusp of a deal.

“It doesn’t help the negotiations. It misleads the public and creates false illusions,” the source said.

A third Israeli official told Axios that “a deal is not around the corner.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas said ongoing negotiations in Qatar “serious and positive.”

The terror group then claimed that “reaching an agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange is possible if the occupation [Israel] stops imposing new conditions.”

Hamas official told the Saudi media outlet Asharq al-Awsaton Monday that the sides were “closer than ever” to securing a deal.

the Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported on Monday that both Israel and Hamas had demonstrated “unprecedented readiness” to reach a deal.

According to Arabic media reports, Hamas is demanding the release of imprisoned arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti as part of a hostage deal.

Barghouti, a founder of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terror group, is an extremely popular figure among Palestinians.

Israeli negotiators were said to have outright denied the demand.

Barghouti, 65, is currently serving five life sentences for his involvement in deadly terror bombings targeting Israeli civilians during the Second Intifada.