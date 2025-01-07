‘They fought heroically’ – 2 IDF soldiers killed in Gaza

Deaths of Dvir Revach, 28, and Eitan Shkenazi, 24, bring total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 827.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in battle in the Gaza Strip on Monday by antitank fire, with two others seriously wounded in the same incident.

Major Dvir Zion Revah, 28, from Jerusalem, fell in the northern Strip. He served as a company commander in the Nahal Brigade’s 932 Battalion, the IDF said in a statement.

Revah’s deputy, Eitan Shkenazi, 24, from Eli, was also killed in the attack, which saw Hamas terrorists launch an antitank missile at a building where soldiers were gathered.

Shkenazi is survived by his wife, Hallel. He is the 10th soldier to fall in battle from his hometown of Eli since the beginning of the October 7th war.

Defense Minister Israel Katz eulogized Revah and Shkenazi, calling them “Israeli heroes who fell in a battle against Hamas murderers.”

Katz praised the slain soldiers for leading “their fighters with courage and determination for the security of the state. My heart goes out to their families and loved ones in these painful moments.”

“Eitan, deputy company commander…fought heroically and led his soldiers in the Nahal Brigade on their way to destroy the enemy, until he fell in battle,” Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said in a statement.

“He was raised and educated with self-sacrifice and the love of the nation and the Land, and that is how he lived – and how he fell. At this difficult hour, we embrace his dear wife Hallel, his parents, and his entire family. The entire nation of Israel is with you,” Ganz said.

According to IDF statistics, Shkenazi’s and Revah’s deaths bring the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7, 2023, to 827. Among those casualties, 392 fell during the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which began in late October 2023.