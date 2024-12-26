IDF soldier KIA in Gaza brings wartime death toll to 822

His funeral was scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. local time at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces reservist was killed in combat in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the military said on Thursday morning.

He was identified as Capt. (res.) Amit Levi, 35, from Shomria, a religious kibbutz in southern Israel.

His funeral was scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. local time at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

His death brings the IDF’s total death toll since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, to 822, and to 390 since the start of Gaza ground operations on Oct. 27, 2023.

The IDF on Monday night announced that three IDF soldiers had been killed fighting Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza.

They were identified as Capt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin; Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar; and Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon.

All three served in the Shimshon Battalion 92 of the military’s Kfir Brigade, the announcement noted.