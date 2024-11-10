Trump and Israeli PM see ‘eye to eye’ on Iran – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken with President-elect Donald Trump three times already since election day regarding the threat posed by Iran, Netanyahu reveals.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Addressing Israeli citizens in Hebrew, Netanyahu Israel would “continue to defend our state and our citizens in every arena, against any threat, especially the Iranian threat,” adding that the incoming president sees “eye to eye” with him on the issue.

“In recent days, I have spoken three times with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.”

“These were very good and important talks designed to further enhance the steadfast bond between Israel and the US. We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its aspects, and on the dangers they reflect.”

“We also see the great opportunities facing Israel, in the area of peace and its expansion, and in other areas.”

Regarding the mob violence against Israeli Jews visiting Amsterdam Thursday night for a soccer match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and the AJAX soccer club, Netanyahu compared the attacks to Kristallnacht, the anniversary of which was observed over the weekend.

“We will never allow the atrocities of history to recur. We will never capitulate to antisemitism or terrorism,” Netanyahu said. “A clear line connects the two antisemitic attacks against Israel that we have seen recently on Dutch soil: The reprehensible legal assault against the State of Israel at the International Court in The Hague, and the violent assault against Israeli citizens on the streets of Amsterdam.”

“In both cases, there was dangerous antisemitism, the goal of which was to render helpless the Jews and their state, to deny our state the right of self-defense and to deny our citizens their very right to life.”

“Yesterday we marked Kristallnacht, which occurred 86 years ago in Europe. It was a brutal and violent assault against Jews just because they were Jews. Unfortunately, in recent days we saw pictures that recalled that night. On the streets of Amsterdam, antisemitic rioters attacked Jews, Israeli citizens, just because they were Jews.”

“But there is one great difference between that night and our time: Today we have a state, government and army of our own. We have the ability, the readiness and the determination to defend ourselves and to demand that others carry out their responsibilities. This is exactly what we have done.”

Netanyahu discussed his phone call with his Dutch counterpart, Dick Schoof, who said he was “ashamed” that the attacks took place in the Netherlands.