UCLA anti-Zionist Groups rally to protest suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Anti-Zionist groups at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) on Tuesday rallied to protest a suspension imposed on Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) earlier this month over its vandalism of a Jewish UC board member’s home, deploying legions of activists to the campus for a demonstration at Dickinson Plaza.

As previously reported by The Algemeiner, on Feb. 5 some 50 members of SJP and the allied campus group Graduate Students for Justice in Palestine amassed on the property of Jay Sures — a Jewish member of the Board of Regents, the governing body for the University of California (UC) system — and threatened that he must “divest now or pay.”

As part of the demonstration, the students imprinted their hands, which had been submerged in red paint to symbolize the spilling of blood, all over Sures’ garage door and cordoned the area with caution tape.

The behavior crossed the line, UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said in an email sent to the entire student body, and he suspended both groups while commissioning the school’s Office of Student Conduct to complete a thorough investigation into the incident.

“There should never be room for is violence,” Frenk said. “No one should ever fear for their safety. Without the basic feeling of safety, humans cannot learn, teach, work, and live — much less thrive and flourish. This is true no matter what group you are a member of — or which identities you hold.”

Following the disciplinary action, rumors circulated that SJP intended to flout its suspension by holding a demonstration to call for a “future free of Zionism.”

“SJP may be suspended, but you can rally in our name,” the group posted on Instagram on Monday.

The next day, an estimated 150 people — including members of Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP), among other anti-Israel groups — marched through the campus demanding that SJP’s punishment be repealed while arguing it is they and not Sures who are victims of racist maltreatment.

“If you look at who actually experienced violence, it’s overwhelming our own students, and that was the fault of our university administration” Michael Chwe, a professor of political science and member of FJP, was quoted by The Daily Bruin as saying. “For them to be claiming that our students are violent is completely backward.”

UCLA issued a statement describing the gathering as unauthorized, but it did not order law enforcement to disrupt it.

“Any student organization under interim suspension is not permitted to sponsor or participate as an official student group in campus events,” the university’s media relations office told the Bruin.

“We are actively monitoring today’s event with the safety and well-being of our community, while upholding UCLA’s Time, Place, and Manner (TPM) policies.”

More anti-Zionist demonstrations on US college campuses — which have caused hate crimes, property destruction, and the proliferation of hate speech — are forthcoming.

On Feb. 24, Students for Justice in Palestine at Wesleyan University (WesSJP) and other allied anti-Zionist groups will hold a “Mass Action” demonstration across the entire northeast region of the US to call for alienating and destroying the State of Israel.

According to an announcement published on Tuesday in the school’s student newspaper, The Wesleyan Argus, the so-called Mass Action could take place at as many as 15 universities simultaneously on Feb. 24, drawing an army of students, non-students, faculty, and staff who will suspend normal business to participate in it.

Wesleyan’s version of the event will take place at the Usdan University Center and the North College academic department.

As part of the demonstration, the groups will issue a slew of demands calling for policies which fulfill the requirements of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

They include terminating foreign aid to Israel, severing Wesleyan University’s relationship with the aerospace company Pratt & Whitney, and ending “all university partnerships and programs with Israeli academic institutions due to their direct contribution to the Zionist state’s goals of colonization.”

According to SJP member and “Mass Action” organizer June Labourdette, these demands, and others, were authored by the group known as the February Action Committee, a splinter group of National Students for Justice for Palestine (NSJP) by way of its affiliation with Connecticut Students for Palestine.

NSJP, which has been linked to Islamist terrorist organizations, has publicly discussed its grand strategy of using the anti-Zionist student movement as a weapon for destroying the US.

“Divestment is not an incrementalist goal. True divestment necessitates nothing short of the total collapse of the university structure and American empire itself,” it said in Sept. 2024 in a now-deleted tweet.

“It is not possible for imperial spoils to remain so heavily concentrated in the metropole and its high-cultural repositories without the continuous suppression of populations that resist the empire’s expansion; to divest from this is to undermine and eradicate America as we know it.”

The group’s statement followed a series of revelations of SJP’s revolutionary goals and its apparent plans to amass armies of students and young people for a long campaign of subversion against US institutions, including the economy, military, and higher education.

Like past anti-American movements, NSJP is also fixated on the presence and prominence of Jews in American life and the US’s alliance with Israel, the world’s only Jewish state.

Achieving its goals has involved causing havoc on college campuses across the US and enlisting groups such as WesSJP to publicly proclaim its support for Hamas, a jihadist terrorist group.