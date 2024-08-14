US okays 50 fighter jets, $20 billion in arms for Israel

The arms sale “will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats,” said the State Department.

By World Israel News Staff

Months after a very public spat between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the White House over arms shipments to Israel that were reportedly frozen, the U.S. approved $20 billion in arms sales to Jerusalem, which includes 50 F-15 fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, and tank ammunition.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability,” the State Department said in a statement. “This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

The sale “will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen its homeland defense and serve as a deterrent to regional threats,” the statement added.

Notably, the fighter jets will not reach Israel until 2029 at the earliest.

The arms shipments will allow for “critical force buildup initiatives that assist Israel in developing and maintaining its qualitative military edge in the region,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant wrote on X.

“This includes incorporating F-15IAs into the IAF fleet of fighter aircraft, and providing critical munition to ensure Israel’s capabilities and security,” he continued.

“As we fight to defend Israel on 7 different fronts, your message of support and commitment to Israel’s security, are clear.”

Gallant thanked his counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, along with President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for securing the sale.

The sale’s approval comes days before ceasefire and hostage negotiations are set to resume this Thursday, with Washington heavily pressuring Israel to agree to pause fighting against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a United Nations discussion on Tuesday that Washington was working to “turn down the temperature” in the region.

“That starts with finalizing a deal for an immediate ceasefire with hostage release in Gaza. We need to get this over the finish line,” she told the UN Security Council.