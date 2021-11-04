‘Vaccine Nazis are ruining the US’ says Majorie Taylor Greene

“I’m sorry. I know I’m using the word Nazi and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that’s exactly what they are,” said Marjorie Taylor Greene.

By World Israel News Staff

Firebrand freshman congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) slammed vaccine mandates using language which referenced the Holocaust, a comparison which has landed her in hot water on previous occasions.

During an interview on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Tuesday, Taylor Greene lamented policies which have seen the risk of mass dismissals of police officers, nurses, and firefighters who refuse to get the jab.

“You want to know something, Steve? I’m not vaccinated. I’m not vaccinated, and I’m not getting the vaccine because I’m an American. I can choose what I want to do with my body. I have the freedom to decide if I want to get a vaccine or not get a vaccine. I do not care who tells me to get one,” she said, according to a transcript of the show obtained by NBC News.

Taylor Greene acknowledged her privilege as a member of the U.S. congress, and said that it was not fair her job as a lawmaker is not at risk due to her unvaccinated status.

“I am a member of Congress, and guess what, no one is firing me for not being vaccinated, but all of these amazing first responders … are being fired,” she added. “I am so done with it.”

When Bannon asked if the policies that could see essential workers being fired for refusing to vaccinate are indicative of “elite fascism,” Taylor Greene strongly agreed.

“They are the fascists,” she said, referring to the elite. “They’re ruining our country, these vaccine Nazis.”

“They have called us fascists and have called us Nazis for like five years now, and I’m fed up with it, because that’s exactly who they are. They are the Nazis!”

In a reference to her previous Holocaust references which sparked backlash, she immediately added, “I’m sorry. I know I’m using the word Nazi and everybody gets mad when I say it, but that’s exactly what they are.”

In June 2021, she apologized for comments she made that likened coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust, after touring the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

At the time, Taylor Greene said, “I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it. There is no comparison to the Holocaust. And there are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive and for that I want to apologize.”

In March 2021, she was hosted by Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn and Long Island for an “educational visit,” in which she toured a Kosher pizzeria and matzah factory.