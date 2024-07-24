WATCH: Best of veep thoughts with Kamala Harris

‘A Kamala Harris presidency would be hilarious and catastrophic.’

By Thaleigha Rampersad, The Washington Free Beacon

For more than two years, the Washington Free Beacon has chronicled Kamala Harris’s “Veep Thoughts,” a nod to the vice president’s rhetorical resemblance to the hapless, incompetent politician played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the HBO satire Veep.

After all, the Free Beacon warned in January 2022, “President Joe Biden, 79, could keel over at any minute or otherwise lose the capacity to serve as nominal commander in chief. The result, a Kamala Harris presidency, would be hilarious and catastrophic.”

Biden hasn’t quite left the White House. But he has ditched his campaign, prompting Harris’s immediate coronation as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. What could go wrong?