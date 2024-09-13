WATCH: Four killed, 13 wounded in criminal car explosion in central Israel

Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir initiated a widespread police raid in Ramle after the horrific tragedy claimed the lives of three children, the mother of two of them, and wounded several more.

A car explosion in Ramle:

Car explosion in Ramle as a result of an IED. A total of 12 injured in the event so far, of which: 4 are at life risk, 1 severely injured , 2 moderate and 5 minor.

A 5 and a 10 year old are involved, a 15 year old girl and an elderly. pic.twitter.com/lKzOkWbNLQ — Voice from the East (@easternvoices) September 12, 2024

⚠️Police investigates a vehicle explosion in Ramle that left 10 people wounded , 5 in critical condition (including 4 underage children aged from 1 month to 15 years) and 5 in moderate condition.

The current assessment is that the explosion was likely criminally related.#Israel pic.twitter.com/OyZMN38CyK — paralel_universe (@ignis_fatum) September 12, 2024